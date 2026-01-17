3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Carlos Bermudez, a rifleman with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, loads a M320 grenade launcher during a live-fire training event at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Bermudez is a native of New York State. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)