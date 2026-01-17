3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christian Ochoa, a rifleman with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, fires a M136 AT4 light anti-armor weapon at targets during a live-fire training event at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Ochoa is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)