3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Gonzalez, left, and Cpl. Nycorian Allen, anti-armor missile gunners with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, fire a M41 Saber System at targets during live-fire heavy weapons drills at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Gonzalez is a native of California, and Allen is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)