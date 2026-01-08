U.S. Air Force Airmen aim to catch the basketball during the Winter Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The games test Airmen’s ability to effectively work together to achieve a common goal of victory. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 18:00
|Photo ID:
|9483133
|VIRIN:
|260116-F-JG177-1292
|Resolution:
|5074x3376
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Winter Crossbow Games [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.