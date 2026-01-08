2026 Winter Crossbow Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen aim to catch the basketball during the Winter Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The games test Airmen’s ability to effectively work together to achieve a common goal of victory. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)