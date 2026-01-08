2026 Winter Crossbow Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathaniel Robinson, 83d Network Operations Squadron superintendent, guards U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah McGee, 633d Force Support Squadron cyber security, during the Winter Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The 3x3 basketball tournament featured various teams from across the installation, demonstrating teamwork and physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)