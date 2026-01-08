2026 Winter Crossbow Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Allen Harris, Virginian Basketball Officials Association referee, prepares a layup during the Winter Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The 3x3 basketball tournament featured various teams from across the installation, demonstrating teamwork and physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)