2026b Winter Crossbow Games

Kareem McNeil, Air Combat Command A6 contractor, layups the basketball during the Winter Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The games are designed to increase moral and friendly competition amongst the different squadrons across the base. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)