    2026b Winter Crossbow Games [Image 4 of 8]

    2026b Winter Crossbow Games

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Kareem McNeil, Air Combat Command A6 contractor, layups the basketball during the Winter Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The games are designed to increase moral and friendly competition amongst the different squadrons across the base. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 18:00
    Photo ID: 9483130
    VIRIN: 260116-F-JG177-1251
    Resolution: 4544x3023
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026b Winter Crossbow Games [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

