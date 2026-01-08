Kareem McNeil, Air Combat Command A6 contractor, layups the basketball during the Winter Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The games are designed to increase moral and friendly competition amongst the different squadrons across the base. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 18:00
|Photo ID:
|9483130
|VIRIN:
|260116-F-JG177-1251
|Resolution:
|4544x3023
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026b Winter Crossbow Games [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.