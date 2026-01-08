(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Winter Crossbow Games [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2026 Winter Crossbow Games

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen go after a basketball during the Winter Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The games test Airmen’s ability to
    effectively work together to achieve a common goal of victory. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 18:00
    Photo ID: 9483129
    VIRIN: 260116-F-JG177-1209
    Resolution: 4668x3106
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Winter Crossbow Games [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2026 Winter Crossbow Games
    2026 Winter Crossbow Games
    2026 Winter Crossbow Games
    2026b Winter Crossbow Games
    2026 Winter Crossbow Games
    2026 Winter Crossbow Games
    2026 Winter Crossbow Games
    2026 Winter Crossbow Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLE
    Joint Base Langely-Eustis
    Langley Youth Center
    633d Force Support Squadron
    Winter Crossbow Games
    basketball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery