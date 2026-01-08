2026 Winter Crossbow Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer Third Class Eric Smiley, John C. Stennis Ship 74 culinary specialist, jumps to get a rebound during the Winter Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The Crossbow Games are an annual competition between all squadrons on JBLE and tests their athletic abilities and camaraderie, while also fostering esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)