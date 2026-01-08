(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    74 EARS conducts air refueling mission within CENTCOM [Image 8 of 8]

    74 EARS conducts air refueling mission within CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft prepares to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a night mission over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. P-8A supports maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations promoting regional stability and security within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 07:30
    Photo ID: 9482304
    VIRIN: 251219-F-OE100-1395
    Resolution: 5416x3611
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74 EARS conducts air refueling mission within CENTCOM [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    USCENTCOM
    74th EARS

