U.S. Air Force Captain Benjamin Beier, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, performs a pre-flight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. 74th EARS operates the KC-135 Stratotanker within the CENTCOM AOR to deliver in-flight refueling, enabling extended range and endurance for aircraft involved in joint missions across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 07:30
|Photo ID:
|9482298
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-OE100-1414
|Resolution:
|2957x1971
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 74 EARS conducts air refueling mission within CENTCOM [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS