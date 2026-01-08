74 EARS conducts air refueling mission within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Captain Benjamin Beier, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, ­­­­­­­performs a pre-flight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. 74th EARS operates the KC-135 Stratotanker within the CENTCOM AOR to deliver in-flight refueling, enabling extended range and endurance for aircraft involved in joint missions across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)