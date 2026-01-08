74 EARS conducts air refueling mission within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron sits on the flightline ­­­­­­before a night mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. The 74th EARS enables rapid global mobility by delivering in-flight refueling to combat, airlift, and reconnaissance aircraft worldwide day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)