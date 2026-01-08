74 EARS conducts air refueling mission within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a night mission over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. Operating within the USCENTCOM AOR, the P-8A enhances maritime domain awareness through persistent presence and reconnaissance supporting operational readiness and reassuring partners of U.S. air capabilities within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)