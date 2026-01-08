74 EARS conducts air refueling mission within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a night mission over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. The Stratotanker provides aerial refueling for multiple U.S. military aircraft operating in the USCENTCOM theater. Under the direction of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), this capability extends the range and operational flexibility of air assets within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)