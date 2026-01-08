74 EARS conducts air refueling mission within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cooper Funk, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, ­­­­­­­performs a pre-flight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. The boom operators assigned to the 74th EARS operate the KC-135 Stratotanker within the CENTCOM AOR to deliver in-flight refueling, enabling extended range and endurance for aircraft involved in joint missions across the AOR any time of the day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)