74 EARS conducts air refueling mission within CENTCOM

A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft prepares to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a night mission over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. P-8A supports maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations promoting regional stability and security within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)