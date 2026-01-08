74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker sustains air operations through in-flight refueling extending the range of military aircraft operating in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)