74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Keeney, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts a briefing for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft ­­­­­­before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. The 74th EARS operates the KC-135 Stratotanker within the USCENTCOM AOR to provide rapid global mobility and persistent aerial refueling support for U.S. and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)