    74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 3 of 9]

    74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Keeney, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts a pre-flight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft ­­­­­­before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. The 74th EARS enables rapid global mobility by delivering in-flight refueling to combat, airlift, and reconnaissance aircraft throughout the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 05:37
    Photo ID: 9482265
    VIRIN: 251216-F-OE100-1034
    Resolution: 3248x2165
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    USCENTCOM
    74th EARS

