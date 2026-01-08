(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 5 of 9]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. The F-15 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 05:37
    Photo ID: 9482268
    VIRIN: 251216-F-OE100-1111
    Resolution: 3275x2183
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    USCENTCOM
    74th EARS

