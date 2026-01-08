74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force air crew members assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron review flight forms for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. The 74th EARS enables rapid global mobility by delivering in-flight refueling to combat, airlift, and reconnaissance aircraft worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
