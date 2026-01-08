74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force ­­­­­­­­­­­Master Sgt. Abigail Wakefeild, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, completes a pre-flight inspection in a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 74th EARS before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. The 74th EARS operates the KC-135 Stratotanker within the USCENTCOM AOR to provide rapid global mobility and persistent aerial refueling support for U.S. and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)