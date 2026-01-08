A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. The F-16 supports joint air operations, strengthening interoperability and collective defense efforts throughout the USCENTCOM theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 05:37
|Photo ID:
|9482270
|VIRIN:
|251216-F-OE100-1309
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.