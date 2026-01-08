Col. Jon Friedman Takes Command of the 114th Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Jon Friedman, incoming commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, and Col. Brandon Eskam, outgoing commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, stand before the audience during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Jan. 11, 2026. The ceremony honored Eskam’s leadership and service while formally welcoming Friedman to lead the wing into its next chapter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)