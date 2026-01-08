Col. Jon Friedman Takes Command of the 114th Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Cory Kestel, the assistant adjutant general for air of the South Dakota National Guard, Col. Brandon Eskam, outgoing commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, and Col. Jon Friedman, incoming commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, stand before the audience during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Jan. 11, 2026. The ceremony honored Eskam’s leadership and service while formally welcoming Friedman to lead the wing into its next chapter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)