    Col. Jon Friedman Takes Command of the 114th Fighter Wing [Image 11 of 15]

    Col. Jon Friedman Takes Command of the 114th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Brig. Gen. Cory Kestel, the assistant adjutant general for air of the South Dakota National Guard, Col. Brandon Eskam, outgoing commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, and Col. Jon Friedman, incoming commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, stand before the audience during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Jan. 11, 2026. The ceremony honored Eskam’s leadership and service while formally welcoming Friedman to lead the wing into its next chapter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 18:15
    Photo ID: 9481980
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-QG092-1274
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 144.4 KB
    Location: SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Jon Friedman Takes Command of the 114th Fighter Wing [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Col. Jon Friedman assumes command of the 114th Fighter Wing

    TAGS

    South Dakota National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    Air National Guard
    Change of Command Ceremony

