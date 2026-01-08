(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Jon Friedman Takes Command of the 114th Fighter Wing

    Col. Jon Friedman Takes Command of the 114th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kyle St Pierre 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Brig. Gen. Cory Kestel, the assistant adjutant general for air of the South Dakota National Guard, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Jan. 11, 2026. The event recognized the team behind the mission and reaffirmed the wing’s commitment to readiness and service to South Dakotans and the nation under new leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kyle St. Pierre)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 18:15
    Location: SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    This work, Col. Jon Friedman Takes Command of the 114th Fighter Wing [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Kyle St Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Col. Jon Friedman assumes command of the 114th Fighter Wing

