Col. Jon Friedman Takes Command of the 114th Fighter Wing

Airmen assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, attend a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Jan. 11, 2026. The event recognized the team behind the mission and reaffirmed the wing’s commitment to readiness and service to South Dakotans and the nation under new leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kyle St. Pierre)
|01.11.2026
|01.15.2026 18:15
|9481946
|260111-Z-OP380-1006
|7008x3942
|2.67 MB
|SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|1
|0
Col. Jon Friedman assumes command of the 114th Fighter Wing
