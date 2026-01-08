Col. Jon Friedman Takes Command of the 114th Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Brandon Eskam, outgoing commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Jan. 11, 2026. The event recognized the team behind the mission and reaffirmed the wing’s commitment to readiness and service to South Dakotans and the nation under new leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kyle St. Pierre)