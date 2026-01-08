Col. Jon Friedman assumes command of the 114th Fighter Wing

Photo By Senior Airman Kyle St Pierre | Col. Jon Friedman, center, incoming commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, receives the wing guidon from Brig. Gen. Cory Kestel, the assistant adjutant general for air of the South Dakota National Guard, during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Jan. 11, 2026. With the passing of the guidon, the wing’s authority and responsibility moved seamlessly to its next commander marking the official transfer of command and the continuity of leadership within the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kyle St. Pierre) see less | View Image Page

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Col. Jon Friedman assumed command of the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, from Col. Brandon Eskam during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, Jan. 11, 2026.

Presided over by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Cory Kestel, the assistant adjutant general for air of the South Dakota National Guard, the ceremony formally transferred responsibility and authority for the wing’s personnel and mission from Eskam to Friedman.

Kestel spoke to the operational demand placed on the force and the leadership required to succeed in an ever-changing environment.

“Air power is in high demand. Col. Friedman, I know you understand this. I know you have the vision and foresight to lead this wing into the future, where the only constant is change itself,” Kestel said.

Kestel also recognized the significance of the occasion within the wing’s leadership lineage.

“Col. Friedman will become the 14th wing commander in a lineage beginning with Joe Foss back in 1946, 80 years ago,” Kestel said. “You’re stepping into some big shoes. This wing has been commanded by men who became legends.”

Eskam reflected on the value of service and the strength of a team built on shared experience.

“Perhaps the task itself is the reward,” Eskam said. “I’m confident about the future. I know that this team has what it needs to succeed,”

In his first remarks as commander, Friedman thanked the wing for its professionalism and expressed humility in accepting the responsibility of command.

Friedman also acknowledged the seriousness of the current moment and emphasized a leadership approach grounded in accountability and readiness.

“We are not inheriting a quiet chapter in our nation’s history,” Friedman said. “As your commander, I will lead from the front with accountability, transparency, and full confidence in your abilities.”

The 114th Fighter Wing traces its heritage to 1946 and continues an 80-year legacy of fighter aviation excellence in service to South Dakota and the nation.

About the 114th Fighter Wing The 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, is based at Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The wing supports state and federal missions and provides trained, mission-ready Airmen capable of responding at home and abroad.