Col. Jon Friedman Takes Command of the 114th Fighter Wing

Col. Jon Friedman, center, incoming commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, receives the wing guidon from Brig. Gen. Cory Kestel, the assistant adjutant general for air of the South Dakota National Guard, during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Jan. 11, 2026. With the passing of the guidon, the wing’s authority and responsibility moved seamlessly to its next commander marking the official transfer of command and the continuity of leadership within the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kyle St. Pierre)