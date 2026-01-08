(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment [Image 3 of 6]

    35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Preston Quittner, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron attempts to remove a screw from a crate at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025. The F-35A Lightning II–related cargo enhances the wing’s capacity to rapidly generate sorties in support of operational requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 22:24
    Photo ID: 9480525
    VIRIN: 260112-F-UR015-5321
    Resolution: 5923x3941
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    modernization
    Indo-Pacific
    fifth-generation

