35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Preston Quittner, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron attempts to remove a screw from a crate at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025. The F-35A Lightning II–related cargo enhances the wing’s capacity to rapidly generate sorties in support of operational requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
