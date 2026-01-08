35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Joseph Lawton and Matthew Anderson, support crew chiefs assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, verify tools while unpacking cargo crates containing F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft support equipment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. Planned upgrades across the 35th Fighter Wing represent more than $10 billion in capability investments to strengthen the U.S.–Japan Alliance and reinforce deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)