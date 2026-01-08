35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Joseph Lawton and Matthew Anderson, support crew chiefs assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, verify tools while unpacking cargo crates containing F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft support equipment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. Planned upgrades across the 35th Fighter Wing represent more than $10 billion in capability investments to strengthen the U.S.–Japan Alliance and reinforce deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
01.12.2026
01.14.2026
|9480526
|260112-F-UR015-6203
|6007x3997
|2.53 MB
MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|2
|0
