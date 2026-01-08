35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Preston Quittner, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, removes a screw from a crate containing F-35A Lightning II support equipment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. The specialized cargo enhances the wing’s capacity to rapidly generate fifth-generation aircraft sorties in support of operational requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)