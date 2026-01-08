35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eric Austin, an F-35 crew chief assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, initiates the unloading process for F-35A Lightning II support equipment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. This specialized cargo enhances the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to sustain F-35 operations in support of Indo-Pacific regional requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)