35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Derek Garner, a maintenance Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group, lifts the lid off a crate containing F-35A Lightning II support equipment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. The arrival and unpacking of the specialized cargo moves the 35th Fighter Wing closer to full fifth-generation readiness in support of Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 22:24
|Photo ID:
|9480522
|VIRIN:
|260112-F-UR015-2096
|Resolution:
|4012x2669
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
