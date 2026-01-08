35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Derek Garner, a maintenance Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group, lifts the lid off a crate containing F-35A Lightning II support equipment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. The arrival and unpacking of the specialized cargo moves the 35th Fighter Wing closer to full fifth-generation readiness in support of Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)