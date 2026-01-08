35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Preston Quittner, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, discards a nail during F-35A Lightning II support equipment preparation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. The opening of F-35 related cargo marks a new milestone in preparing the 35th Fighter Wing to generate fifth-generation combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
