    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment [Image 2 of 6]

    35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Preston Quittner, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, discards a nail during F-35A Lightning II support equipment preparation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. The opening of F-35 related cargo marks a new milestone in preparing the 35th Fighter Wing to generate fifth-generation combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 22:24
    Photo ID: 9480524
    VIRIN: 260112-F-UR015-4159
    Resolution: 4186x2785
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th FW Begins Next Phase of F-35 Readiness with New Support Equipment [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    modernization
    Indo-Pacific
    fifth-generation

