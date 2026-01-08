154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Shane H. Nagatani, incoming commander of the 154th Wing, addresses attendees during a change of command ceremony Jan. 10, 2026, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Nagatani shared his vision for the future of the Hawaii Air National Guard’s largest wing after assuming leadership from Brig. Gen. Kristof K. Sills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)