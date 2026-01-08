154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Hawaii Air National Guard Color Guard present the colors during a change of command ceremony for the 154th Wing Jan. 10, 2026, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The ceremony marked the official transition of leadership as Col. Shane H. Nagatani assumed command of the wing from Brig. Gen. Kristof K. Sills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)