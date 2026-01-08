(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Col. Kevin Horton, 154th Wing deputy commander, leads a formation of Airmen at parade rest during a change of command ceremony Jan. 10, 2026, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The formation stood in honor of the leadership transition between outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Kristof K. Sills and incoming commander Col. Shane H. Nagatani. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 16:06
    Photo ID: 9478111
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-GR156-1043
    Resolution: 5265x3503
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii National Guard
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    154th Wing
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    PACAF

