Col. Kevin Horton, 154th Wing deputy commander, leads a formation of Airmen at parade rest during a change of command ceremony Jan. 10, 2026, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The formation stood in honor of the leadership transition between outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Kristof K. Sills and incoming commander Col. Shane H. Nagatani. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9478111
|VIRIN:
|260110-Z-GR156-1043
|Resolution:
|5265x3503
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.