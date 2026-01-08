154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Kevin Horton, 154th Wing deputy commander, leads a formation of Airmen at ease during a change of command ceremony Jan. 10, 2026, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The formation stood in honor of the leadership transition between outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Kristof K. Sills and incoming commander Col. Shane H. Nagatani. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)