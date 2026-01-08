154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen of the 154th Wing render the first salute to their new commander, Col. Shane H. Nagatani, during a change of command ceremony Jan. 10, 2026, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The tradition represents the official transfer of authority and the loyalty of the wing's members to their new leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)