(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Airmen of the 154th Wing render the first salute to their new commander, Col. Shane H. Nagatani, during a change of command ceremony Jan. 10, 2026, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The tradition represents the official transfer of authority and the loyalty of the wing's members to their new leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 16:06
    Photo ID: 9478114
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-GR156-1224
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    154th Wing
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery