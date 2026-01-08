154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Joseph R. Harris II, Hawaii adjutant general, passes the 154th Wing guidon to Col. Shane H. Nagatani during a change of command ceremony Jan. 10, 2026, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Nagatani assumed command of the Hawaii Air National Guard’s largest wing from Brig. Gen. Kristof K. Sills during the event, which was attended by family, friends, and distinguished guests. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)