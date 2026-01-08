Maj. Gen. Joseph R. Harris II, Hawaii adjutant general, passes the 154th Wing guidon to Col. Shane H. Nagatani during a change of command ceremony Jan. 10, 2026, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Nagatani assumed command of the Hawaii Air National Guard’s largest wing from Brig. Gen. Kristof K. Sills during the event, which was attended by family, friends, and distinguished guests. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9478115
|VIRIN:
|260110-Z-GR156-1232
|Resolution:
|4658x3099
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.