154th Wing Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

Members of the Hawaii Air National Guard Honor Guard stand in formation, prepared to present the colors during a 154th Wing change of command ceremony Jan. 10, 2026, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The presentation of the colors signaled the start of the official proceedings where Col. Shane H. Nagatani assumed command of the wing from Brig. Gen. Kristof K. Sills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)