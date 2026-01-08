Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Vivianne Jean-Pierre, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation senior enlisted leader, hugs a friend after being notified of her selection for chief master sergeant at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. Leaders across Team Ramstein visited units in person across the base to surprise the new chiefs of their promotions at their squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)