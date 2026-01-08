(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects

    Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Vivianne Jean-Pierre, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation senior enlisted leader, hugs a friend after being notified of her selection for chief master sergeant at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. Leaders across Team Ramstein visited units in person across the base to surprise the new chiefs of their promotions at their squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 09:57
    Photo ID: 9477433
    VIRIN: 260107-F-OC855-7794
    Resolution: 3693x2462
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Release, Team Ramstein, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Promotion, Airmen

