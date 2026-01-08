Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Sullivan, 86th Logistics Group headquarters Special Operations Command forward area refueling point program manager, shakes hands with fellow Airmen after being notified of his selection to chief master sergeant at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. Together, 86th Airlift Wing leaders and chiefs traveled alongside one another to surprise the new chief-selects with their promotion selection. Air Force officials selected 640 senior master sergeants for promotion out of the 2,445 eligible, making the selection rate for the 25E9 cycle 26.18%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)