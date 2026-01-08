Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Sickich, Air Allied Command operations superintendent receives high-fives from other chief selects after being notified of his selection for promotion to E-9 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. Selectees joined in celebration after being notified by a visit from 86 AW Leadership. Air Force officials selected 640 senior master sergeants for promotion out of the 2,445 eligible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)