    Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects [Image 5 of 7]

    Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Team Ramstein leadership and chief master sergeant-selects pose for a group photo after notifying members of their promotion selections at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, January 8, 2026. The promotion to chief master sergeant honors commitment and service these Airmen have shown throughout their careers. With only 1 percent of service members making the rank of chief master sergeant. Ramstein had the honor of notifying 25 senior master sergeants of their promotion to chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 09:57
    Photo ID: 9477430
    VIRIN: 260108-F-OC855-1990
    Resolution: 5263x3509
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

