Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects

U.S. Air Force Team Ramstein leadership and chief master sergeant-selects pose for a group photo after notifying members of their promotion selections at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, January 8, 2026. The promotion to chief master sergeant honors commitment and service these Airmen have shown throughout their careers. With only 1 percent of service members making the rank of chief master sergeant. Ramstein had the honor of notifying 25 senior master sergeants of their promotion to chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)