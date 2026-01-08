Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Anthony Markette, 86th Communications Squadron operations flight chief, smiles at his family after being selected to promote to chief master sergeant at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. Markette and other selectees, joined together after to celebrate with their friends and families. Air Force officials selected 640 senior master sergeants for promotion out of the 2,445 eligible, making the selection rate for the 25E9 cycle 26.18%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)