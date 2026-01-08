(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects [Image 6 of 7]

    Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Clark, 603rd Air Operations senior enlisted leader, hugs his family after being selected to promote to chief master sergeant at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. Clark, alongside his fellow selectees, joined together after to celebrate with their friends and families. With only 1 percent of service members making the rank of chief master sergeant. Ramstein had the honor of notifying 25 senior master sergeants of their promotion to chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 09:57
    VIRIN: 260108-F-OC855-2027
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Release, Team Ramstein, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Promotion, Airmen

