Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Clark, 603rd Air Operations senior enlisted leader, hugs his family after being selected to promote to chief master sergeant at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. Clark, alongside his fellow selectees, joined together after to celebrate with their friends and families. With only 1 percent of service members making the rank of chief master sergeant. Ramstein had the honor of notifying 25 senior master sergeants of their promotion to chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)