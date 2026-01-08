U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joe Garcia Jr., 1st Engineer Installation Squadron senior enlisted leader, hugs a fellow Airman to celebrate his selection for promotion to chief at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. Chief master sergeant selects celebrated together by giving each new selectee a high-five. Often described at “1 percent of the 1 percent,” 640 senior master sergeants were chosen, making the selection rate for the 25E9 cycle 26.18%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 09:57
|Photo ID:
|9477427
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-OC855-1643
|Resolution:
|4625x3083
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.