Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joe Garcia Jr., 1st Engineer Installation Squadron senior enlisted leader, hugs a fellow Airman to celebrate his selection for promotion to chief at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. Chief master sergeant selects celebrated together by giving each new selectee a high-five. Often described at “1 percent of the 1 percent,” 640 senior master sergeants were chosen, making the selection rate for the 25E9 cycle 26.18%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)