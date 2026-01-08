(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects [Image 3 of 7]

    Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joe Garcia Jr., 1st Engineer Installation Squadron senior enlisted leader, hugs a fellow Airman to celebrate his selection for promotion to chief at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. Chief master sergeant selects celebrated together by giving each new selectee a high-five. Often described at “1 percent of the 1 percent,” 640 senior master sergeants were chosen, making the selection rate for the 25E9 cycle 26.18%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 09:57
    Photo ID: 9477427
    VIRIN: 260108-F-OC855-1643
    Resolution: 4625x3083
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Ramstein celebrates new Chief Master Sergeant selects [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

